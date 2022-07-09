Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 09 July 2022 – Self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God David Owuour of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, has warned Kenyans to prepare for the worst post-election violence in Kenya’s history.

According to Owuor, God revealed to him in a dream that this year’s post-election violence will be worse than the one we witnessed in 2007.

Owour, who was preaching to his followers, warned that there will be serious gunfire.

This year’s election is a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Raila has already started accusing IEBC of planning to rig elections in favor of Deputy President William Ruto.

Watch a video of Owuor’s prophesy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.