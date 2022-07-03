Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 July 2022 – A Mexican Mayor has married an alligator in a centuries-old ritual.

Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married the alligator wearing a wedding dress to pray for abundance in the village of San Pedro Huamelula in Southwestern Mexico.

The seven-year-old reptile is known as the Little Princess and is thought to be a deity representing Mother Earth.

The union which was sealed with a kiss symbolised the joining of humans with the divine for the locals.

The wedding ceremony had traditional music with trumpets and drums and dancing revellers.

As the mayor carried the alligator bride in his arms through the streets, men fanned it with their hats.

It is said that the ritual of the bizarre marriage dates back centuries, to pre-Hispanic times, among Oaxaca state’s Chontal and Huave indigenous communities.

Mayor Sosa said, “We ask nature for enough rain, for enough food, that we have fish in the river.”

See photos and video of the wedding ceremony.

#Mexican mayor marries an #ALLIGATOR wearing a wedding dress and seals nuptials by kissing his new bride 'Princess' as part of age-old #ritual pic.twitter.com/jOfymRdMmQ — Hans Solo (@thandojo) July 2, 2022

