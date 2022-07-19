Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old graduate from Meru University who died under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Elvis Kipkemei, is suspected to have been murdered by unknown people.

His lifeless body was found at his house in Kapsabet, with blood oozing from his mouth.

Kipkemei’s girlfriend said she last spoke to him a day before his demise and had a premonition of his death.

She said Elvis told her he would be killed before the end of the year and expressed sympathy for how she will cry when she views his lifeless body.

Below are photos of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.