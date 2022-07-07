Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – A fan has released photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and son Archie taken at a 4th of July parade in Wyoming.

Markle and Prince Harry, who live in Montecito, California, had travelled to Jackson Hole for a weekend with friends.

Photos shared by a fan show Meghan dressed casually in black jeans, a white top and fedora hat, while attending to Archie, who turned three on May 6.

Archie had on a baseball cap in the American flag colours and he held an American flag.

Prince Harry was also pictured standing close to his family. 1-year-old Lilibet was nowhere in sight.