Monday, July 18, 2022 – Meghan Markle looked sophisticated as she stepped out in a pencil skirt and blouse with Prince Harry today in New York City.

The Duke of Sussex is a keynote speaker at the UN event.

He is expected to talk about Nelson Mandela’s legacy as well as lecture delegates on climate change and poverty during the two hour meeting.

South Africa’s UN Mission said his remarks “will be around the memories and legacy of Mandela and what has been learned from his struggle and his life that can help up face the new challenges in the world today.”