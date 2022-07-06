Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Megan Fox has opened up about an unusual conversation she had with her fiance, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old Amerian actress was on the red carpet to support her 32-year-old fiance’s new Hulu documentary Life In Pink when she told E! that she asked MGK if he was breastfed as a child.

While it remains unclear if he was breastfed or not, Fox explained why she thought it was a ‘great question’ that helped her know MGK better.

‘It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that,’ Fox explained.

She added that it’s important for her that every question in a conversation can, ‘go deep right away’ instead of learning basics like favorite colors or films.

Fox added that she tries to learn as much as possible about someone she’s just getting to know, as early as possible.

‘If you know me and I know you, it’s impossible for me to not know almost everything about you,’ she admitted.

She even proved her wealth of knowledge about MGK when they took a couple’s quiz for British GQ last fall.

‘If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category,’ MGK said of Fox.

‘You are an almanac, and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one,’ he added.

Fox and MGK started dating in June 2020, just a month after she filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green. In January 2022, the couple announced their engagement.