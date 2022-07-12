Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Controversial private detective, Jane Mugo, was married to a wealthy Nakuru-based businessman and upcoming politician known as, Flasha Mwatha.

Mwatha proposed to the plus-size detective at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa and put a ring on her finger but their marriage was short-lived.

He reportedly divorced her over infidelity.

Jane’s ex-husband, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, moved on and found another lady to warm his heart after their marriage crumbled.

Mwatha loves ‘big machines’ since his current wife is also a plus size like Jane Mugo.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.