Monday, 18 July 2022 – Janet Mbugua’s ex-husband Eddie Ndichu has moved on after they parted ways last year over infidelity.

Eddie is dating a beautiful lady identified as Karen Macharia, popularly known as Karsha on Instagram.

Karsha, a single mother of one, is a former air hostess at Etihad Airways.

She quit her job at the airline in 2014 and started a beauty company.

Eddie and Karsha have been spotted several times having fun at high-end entertainment joints.

There is even a video of the two dancing at a popular joint in Nairobi.

The new development comes at a time when Eddie and Janet are entangled in an ugly court battle.

The former TV anchor has filed for divorce and is demanding a monthly child upkeep fee of Ksh 1 Million.

Below are photos of Eddie’s new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.