Friday, July 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has no reason to get worried after it emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta directed all Cabinet Secretaries to prepare hand-over notes.

This was revealed by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who indicated that the president is ready to peacefully hand over power to the next government, whether Azimio or Kenya Kwanza, and retire with his entire administration.

Speaking during a meeting with development partners, CS Matiang’i said there was no cause for panic as critical preparations for the handover had already been made by the transition committee.

He noted that Cabinet Secretaries would present their handover notes in readiness for the expected change of guard and in appreciation for the need for continuity in government by the end of this week.

“The President has instructed us to prepare handing-over notes, and our Cabinet colleagues can tell you that all of us have completed our handing-over reports. We are prepared to do the democratic thing as government and we will ensure that there is a smooth succession, and we will give it 100 percent support,” the CS said.

He also assured development partners that Uhuru’s government had firmed up plans to ensure there will be a smooth transition after the August general elections.

He told representatives from the US, the European Union and international donor agencies, including the World Bank and the IMF, among others, that a mapping of the current security situation compared to similar periods in the past informed the expectations that this year’s election will be largely peaceful.

