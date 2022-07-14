Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has told Deputy President William Ruto not to fear, saying he will be crowned the president if he wins the August contest.

This comes after Ruto and his allies raised concern over a transition committee named by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a meeting with international delegates on Thursday, Matiang’i, who is also a member of the committee, assured the ambassadors that Uhuru was determined to hand over power peacefully to the President-elect after the August 9 polls.

He further stated that plans were in place to ensure peaceful elections and a smooth transition of power.

“The main agenda for the meeting today was to exchange notes with our development partners on the government plans to ensure continuity and stability of our economy.”

“Our democracy has come of age and the people of Kenya want a peaceful election, they desire a peaceful transition of power and continuity,” Matiang’i stated.

The CS made the statements weeks after Ruto’s team expressed concern over alleged interference in the elections by government operatives while meeting a section of Ambassadors at his Karen office.

Ruto and his allies have in the past raised concern over the transition committee which is responsible for organising the swearing-in of the president-elect declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

