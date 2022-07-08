Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Industrial Attachment Opportunities (September to November 2022 Intake)

In line with the Government’s commitment to support youth empowerment, Kenya Power is offering continuing Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma and Craft Certificate students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months effective Sept to November 2022.

Qualifications

Interested candidates should:

Be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

for the duration of the program (3 months). Be a continuing student pursuing a Degree, Diploma or Craft Certificate from a recognized institution

pursuing a Degree, Diploma or Craft Certificate from a recognized institution Have a valid introduction letter from the learning institution

N.B:Students pursuing Craft Certificate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Mechanical/Automotive Engineering are also encouraged to apply.

Categories

Undergraduate Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/22/3

Diploma Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/22/3

Craft Certificate in Electrical & Electronic Engineering (Power Option) and Craft Certificate in Mechanical/Automotive Engineering Reference No.KP1/ATTCERT/22/2

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than 25th July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.