Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Parents whose children study at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) have been urged to be alert and demand result slips from their children.

This is after it emerged that most students at MMUST don’t attend classes, besides skipping exams.

While some of the students spend most of their time in drinking dens, others are cohabiting as husbands and wives instead of studying.

Below is a viral post exposing the rot at MMUST.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.