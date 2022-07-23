Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, on Friday took her campaign to Kikuyu town, Kiambu County, where she urged residents to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

During the well-attended rally, Karua, who is RailaOdinga’s deputy, stated that the cost of living is very high, but it would be worse under corrupt leadership as they would take food from people’s mouths.

Karua said Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, are thieves of public money and they should not be anywhere near power in August.

“Kila mtu wanalia njaa. Gharama ya maisha iko juu. Lazima tulinde raslimali ya wakenya. Waporaji wanakutoa ugali kwa mdomo.

“Umesikia rais akisema tunapoteza bilioni mbili kila siku (Everyone is crying over food shortage. We must protect public properties. Corrupt leaders will take it ),” Karua said.

Today, Karua is preaching the Azimio gospel in Murang’a County alongside Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.