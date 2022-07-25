Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has finally explained why she resigned from late former President Mwai Kibaki’s government in April 2009.

Karua, who was serving as Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, walked out of the Kibaki’s government and shocked many Kenyans.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations over the weekend, Karua, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, said she resigned because there was a lot of political interference in her Ministry.

She said she decided to quit after consulting the President and his advisors.

Karua further said she will resign from Raila Odinga’s government if he and his advisors fight her the way President Uhuru Kenyatta has allowed his juniors to fight his deputy, William Ruto.

However, unlike Ruto, Karua said she will resign immediately and will not sit in the office and receive a salary like the second in command.

“I subtly resigned from the Kibaki administration when interference made it impossible for me to continue working. Criticizing the employer who pays your salary is not permitted. My friend should have quit annoying people and stopped bothering Kenyans,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.