Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, has urged Kenyans not to elect Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto, because he is full of bile and wrath.

Speaking on Monday, while drumming up support for Azimio in Narok and Nakuru counties, Karua said Ruto is controlled by anger, going by his latest admission that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta when he almost surrendered after the Supreme Court nullified his win in 2017

Karua ,who is also the Narc Kenya party leader, claimed that the DP should not be given presidential powers because he is likely to use them for vengeance.

However, Karua assured Ruto that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s government will take care of his family and will not take revenge for the ills he has done to Kenyans.

“We tell our competitors that we shall safeguard them. Our children are also Kenyans. But don’t elect the young man (Ruto) who is full of wrath and bile,” Karua warned Kenyans.

