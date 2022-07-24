Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has revealed the strategy she used to outwit her counterpart Rigathi Gachagua, who she claims intended to get her riled up during the debate held on July 19.

Speaking during an interview, Karua hinted that the UDA team had planned to set her up by making her angry.

She explained that Gachagua attempted to make her get into a heated exchange with him, adding that she decided to remain calm.

Karua added that the UDA strategy started before the debate as they accused her of being too aggressive on numerous occasions.

“They had begun the propaganda by saying that I would go there and become annoyed and start having a heated exchange of words. In the debate, they also tried ways to bring that out.”

“If you do not have any agenda, then you will fear being questioned over it. You will want to cause a situation where we are exchanging words,” Karua explained.

At the same time, Karua refuted accusations that she decided to adopt a calm nature as a campaign strategy, stating that she was still her true self.

“Those who stated that it was not in my nature are those who are supporting a given political faction. What took me there is to explain our agenda. It was not my first time attending a debate.”

“Equally, it was not my first time to be on TV. There are standards for the debate and I followed them. You thought you were smart and could easily rile me up. They are the ones who are now disappointed,” she stated.

