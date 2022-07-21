Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament, has said Azimio’s running mate Martha Karua is currently regretting why she chose to debate with Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, during the Deputy President debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on Tuesday night.

During the debate, Gachagua outshined Martha Karua, who appeared dull and unsettled.

Both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza supporters agreed that Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, performed better than anticipated.

Commenting on the same issue, Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome, who appeared on Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday, praised Gachagua for teaching Martha Karua a lesson during the lively debate.

Wahome said though many Kenyans said Gachagua ‘cheated’ during the debate when he produced a piece of paper commonly known as Mwakenya from his pocket, he was only referring to a Kenya Gazette Notice.

“Gachagua did not have a Mwakenya, he referred to the Kenya Gazette which is a public paper. Martha Karua must be regretting debating Gachagua,” Wahome who is a close ally of Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST