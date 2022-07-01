Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate, Martha Karua, is lucky to be alive after coming face-to-face with Raila Odinga’s goons in Kisii yesterday.

Karua was in Kisii County to open a hospital as she campaigned for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

However, things changed when chaos erupted during her Azimio campaign rally, forcing her to take cover.

She was immediately whisked out of the podium by her security detail after chaos surged.

In video footage, her bodyguards are seen pulling her back seconds after she started making her speech.

Other politicians on the dais including Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, are seen moving away after a teargas canister was thrown into the podium.

Karua was rushed to her vehicle with the rally coming to an abrupt end.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the fracas ensued after supporters of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Simba Arati, and those of Chris Obure, who are both contesting for the Kisii gubernatorial seat, clashed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.