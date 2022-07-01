Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate, Martha Karua has finally broken her silence after she was almost assassinated at Gusii Stadium on Thursday.

During the incident, a man believed to be a police officer threw a tear gas canister at the VIP podium forcing Karua to end her speech abruptly and be evacuated by her bodyguards.

According to a report by the Inspector General of police, the officer was said to be responsible for the incident that saw the meeting disrupted and leaders escorted out of the Gusii stadium.

“NPS wishes to inform the public that a preliminary investigation into the discharge of the teargas at the public meeting presided over by Hon Martha Karua who is the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate, has established that the person responsible for the incident is a police officer,”

“The said officer is currently in custody assisting with further investigation to unravel all circumstances surrounding the incident.” read the NPS statement by Spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

However, reacting to the incident, Karua who continued with her campaigns in Nyamira County on Friday, stated “nimerudi ndio wajue hawatuwezi na fitina kidogo,”

