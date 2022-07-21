Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, has begged Mt Kenya residents not to reject former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August over his age.

Speaking in Mukurweini, Nyeri county on Thursday, Karua, who is Raila Odinga’s running mate, said even when late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki ruled the country they were old men.

Karua said sometimes a country needs old and experienced politicians who will not be controlled by emotions like Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

“Uwache kushinda ukiambiwa ati Raila Odinga hawezi kuwa rais ni mzee. Kibaki akisimama alikuwa kijana ama mzee? Jomo Kenyatta alikuwa kijana ama mzee? Kuna wakati nchi inahitaji kiongozi ako na experience. Mwenye anajua kucontrol hasira,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST