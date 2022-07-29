Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, has urged Kenyans not to reject former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August because of his age.

Raila, who is clocking 77 years, is the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate.

Speaking on Thursday in Kajiado County, Karua urged Kenyans to ignore accusations that Raila is too old to be the 5th President of Kenya.

Instead, she urged the people of Kajiado to consider Raila’s duty to stand up for Kenyans in general during his tenure in government and reward him by voting for him.

The Narc Kenya boss compared Raila Odinga to late former President Mwai Kibaki, who she said was old but transformed the country and boosted the economy immensely.

“If you are told that Raila is old, he is indeed old. It is politically mature and well organized. There will come a time when a country needs a sober mother and leader who has a cool temperature,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.