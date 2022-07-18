Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – A married man has taken to Twitter to agree that marriage is a scam for women.

The father of two girls posted his thought on marriage while replying to a thread detailing how women’s “happiness goes to die” in most marriages.

The thread pointed out how single women who were living better lives get married to men who make their lives worse.

A married man responded to the thread, writing:

“Being a married man, I can sincerely say marriage is a scam for women. I fear for my two daughters but will let them choose their path. If I were a woman, I would have lived unmarried.”

A single man wrote: “I hope I become a good husband to my girl. I saw what my female family members go thru. That’s ain’t nice to watch.”

A married woman wrote:

“I’m married and I can confirm it really is a scam for women.”