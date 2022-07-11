Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Manchester United are ready to rule Cristiano Ronaldo out of their summer tour if the unsettled star is not available by the end of the week.

Ronaldo has remained in Portugal with his family after being given permission to miss the first leg of the tour to Bangkok, where United will face Liverpool on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Mail Online, the club will move on to Melbourne and Perth on Wednesday, and the board have accepted there would be no point flying Ronaldo out if he is not ready to return by next week.

United are hopeful that Eriksen will sign as a free agent in time to join the tour in Australia after undergoing a more stringent medical due to the cardiac arrest he suffered last summer.

In another report, negotiations are continuing over United’s No1 target Frenkie de Jong despite the complexities of his move from Barcelona and claims by the Dutchman that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

The two clubs have reached a broad agreement over a £55million deal but Barca still owe £17m in deferred wages to De Jong.