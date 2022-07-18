Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a shock return to LaLiga to join his former club’s rival Atletico Madrid.

Spanish outlet Diario AS have published a sensational report that the player could be on his way to city rivals Atletico Madrid in what would be a dagger to the hearts of all Los Blancos fans.

Ronaldo, 37, has already made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

According to the report, Ronaldo’s representatives have made contact with Diego Simeone’s side and persuaded the Argentine manager to make a move for the player.

Ronaldo who scored 311 goals in 292 games for Real Madrid including claming victory over Atletico in two Champions League finals in three years, is hated by Atleti fans, and a move would surely create friction with the fanbase.

This comes Portuguese legend took to Instagram to deny rumours of a return to Sporting, after a photo was posted by Sport TV Portugal claiming his car was spotted at the club’s stadium.

But Ronaldo was straight to the point with his response to the claims, simply commenting: ‘Fake’.