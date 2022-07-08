Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Manchester United have opted not to fine or punish Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the player failing to return to training or agreeing to go on their summer tour.

New manager, Erik Ten Hag’s squad will fly to Thailand on Friday, July 8 to begin their pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia and Ronaldo is not expected to be on the flight with the rest of the squad despite being put on the list of players to partake in it.

The 37-year-old has remained in Lisbon this week due to ‘family reasons’ and has told United he wants to play Champions League football with another club with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Barcelona seen as viable options.

United has the option of fining Ronaldo as he is breaking club rules by not fulfilling his contractual obligations and not going on the tour but have decided against doing that according to reports from the UK.

Also, his absence from the money-spinning pre-season tour will affect ticket and shirt sales, along with attendance, because he has been used as the poster boy of the tour.

But due to the sensitive reasons for Ronaldo staying back, United CEO Richard Arnold has chosen not to sanction the superstar who is on £500,000 a week.

According to the UK Mirror, Arnold is “relaxed” about the fact Ronaldo might miss the entire tour – and is more concerned with resolving the striker’s immediate future.

The club maintain that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale despite growing uncertainty over his future at Old the club.

Media reports emanating from Manchester on Thursday also indicate that the club is sticking to the club’s official line that the 37-year-old is not for sale and remains under contract at Old Trafford for another year.

Speculation over Ronaldo’s future has risen after informing the club that he wants to leave last weekend. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was missing for a fourth day on Thursday after being given time off by the club for ‘family reasons’.