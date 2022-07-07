Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Manchester United have reportedly decided to sell Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese superstar has made it clear to the club that he wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer and on Wednesday July 6, he failed to turn up to training for the third day.

It has now been reported by The Sun that the club have decided to cave in to his transfer demands.

The club had previously been adamant that Ronaldo would remain at the club, after a season in which he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

According to reports, the club can’t no longer keep him against his will and want to avoid getting involved in a long transfer saga as they look to turn their worst Premier League season on record.

The club on Wednesday were left in the dark over whether Ronaldo will travel with the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

Ronaldo cited family reasons for his absence on Monday and Tuesday, after telling the club on Saturday that he wishes to leave this summer, and he again refused to train on Wednesday.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are all on red alert and eyeing a move for the unsettled superstar, with the former’s new owner Todd Boehly having already met with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential transfer.