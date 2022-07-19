Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Erik ten Hag has disclosed that he still hasn’t spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo since the Manchester United star asked to leave the club, and doesn’t know when the player will return to training.

The Portuguese striker has missed United’s tour of Thailand and Australia, officially due to a family matter, after the club blocked his attempts to quit Old Trafford this summer.

The same status as last week in Bangkok. No change,’ said the United boss in Melbourne on Monday July 18.

He is training. I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit – that is the last concern I have.’

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Ten Hag suggested building a team around the five time Ballon d’Or winner and backed him to cope with United’s high-pressing approach next season.

‘I think Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career he has shown everything,’ said Ten Hag.

I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.

‘The players dictate the way you play. Especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You construct your team around them.’

Ten Hag even claimed that an option to extend Ronaldo’s £500,000-a-week contract at United could be triggered to keep him at the club until 2024.

‘I am well informed, he also has an option, no? So, yes (Ronaldo could extend his stay),’ added the Dutchman.

Ten Hag meanwhile warned another senior member in his squad, Harry Maguire, that his decision to keep the England defender as Man United captain does not guarantee him a first-team place at Old Trafford.

‘Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him,’ said Ten Hag. ‘I always see the captaincy as an issue that I dictate.

The team building for me is an important point and I always talk about a group of leaders. The captain is a really important one and I’m happy with him.’