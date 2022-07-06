Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A man who began walking from South Africa to Mecca has arrived the country just in time for hajj.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man said he left South Africa on the 20th of August 2018 and then walked to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya Sudan, Egypt, Gaza, Palestine where he stayed for a year and eight months due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said after the borders were reopened he continued his journey through Jordan, Medina and now he is in Mecca.

Watch a video of him speaking below