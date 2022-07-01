Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – A middle-aged man was arrested after he entered the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos, Nigeria masquerading as a lady.

He was wearing a dress and had applied makeup like a woman,

According to social media reports, a guard caught him after he got suspicious.

When he was stripped, it was confirmed that he was a man disguised as a woman.

Upon interrogation, he said that he was a Yahoo Boy (online fraudster).

It was not established why he had gone to the church disguised as a woman.

He was handed over to the police for more investigations.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.