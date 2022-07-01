Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 01 July 2022 – A middle-aged man was arrested after he entered the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos, Nigeria masquerading as a lady.
He was wearing a dress and had applied makeup like a woman,
According to social media reports, a guard caught him after he got suspicious.
When he was stripped, it was confirmed that he was a man disguised as a woman.
Upon interrogation, he said that he was a Yahoo Boy (online fraudster).
It was not established why he had gone to the church disguised as a woman.
He was handed over to the police for more investigations.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>