Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – A video has surfaced on social media showing a man leading praise and worship in church after hitting the club to party with friends the previous day.

In the two-part video put together by Netizens, the man is seen grinding on a half-naked lady in what looks like a strip club.

He is captured in the second part of the footage leading a congregation in praise and worship in the church, after spending the previous day in the club.

Watch the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.