Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – A Twitter user was shocked by a lady’s appetite after she devoured a fish during a date and left only bones.

He said that he has never come across a lady with such an appetite.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, he wrote, “I took this girl I just met to eat fish and this is what happened. I have never seen someone eat fish like this,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.