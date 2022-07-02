Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – A man was filmed removing his trousers and pants and pooing into a plastic bag in the middle of a shopping centre.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, June 28, at VivoCity shopping centre in Singapore.

In the video, the man can be seen with his pants around his ankles, bending down with several plastic bags on the floor below him.

“As me and my friends were walking around in VivoCity, the mall, we saw this man talking a dump in the open and leaving it there in a plastic bag for someone to clean it,” Aki, the man who filmed it, wrote as he shared the video.

In a second video, brown splodges of poo are seen on the floor next to a red plastic bag filled with poo.

“Dude just left his sh*t in a bag,” a voice can be heard shouting.

The man was later spotted walking around holding food as if nothing had happened.

“After he left the scene, he was acting pretty normally,” Aki said.

“He was holding a pack of doughnuts and walked around the mall. We saw him again just walking around the mall.”

The restaurant where the man pooed said they were not aware of the incident.