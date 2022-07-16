Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 16 July 2022 – A man is counting losses after he was drugged by the notorious mchele ladies at Vspot Lounge in Thika on July 4th and his Mpesa account emptied.

The victim, identified as Evan Kamunge, lost Ksh 300,000 to the mchele ladies after they spiked his drink.

After the incident, he contacted the establishment but the management refused to provide CCTV footage, sparking fears that staff members, especially waiters, could be working in cahoots with the mchele ladies.

Safaricom also declined to provide details and biodata concerning the people who withdrew the money from his Mpesa accounts.

The victim reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, hoping that he will get justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.