Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – A viral video has shown the interesting moment when a man was forced to sweep his in-law’s compound during his traditional wedding.

His friends joined him to clean the compound as other guests watched.

A lady who shared the video said it is part of their culture for a man to sweep his in-law’s compound when paying dowry.

The video has generated heated debate on social media.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.