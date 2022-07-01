Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 01 July 2022 – A viral video has shown the interesting moment when a man was forced to sweep his in-law’s compound during his traditional wedding.
His friends joined him to clean the compound as other guests watched.
A lady who shared the video said it is part of their culture for a man to sweep his in-law’s compound when paying dowry.
The video has generated heated debate on social media.
Watch it below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
