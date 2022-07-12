Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – What was expected to be a romantic moment between a couple, degenerated into a chaotic scene – as seen in a video making rounds online.

The video captured moment a lady slapped her boyfriend who proposed to her at a mall, in the presence of other shoppers.

As her man fell to the ground, she stormed off angrily and also mumbled some inaudible words.

Watch the video below