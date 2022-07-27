Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – A man was dragged away and eaten by lions in India while he was walking home with his family.

Bhaydesh Paiya, 18, had been walking home with his family in the state of Gujarat’s Amreli district at the time of the attack, Indian news outlet Times Now reported.

The lions, a male and a female, jumped out from the bushes and took hold of the victim from behind.

The lions dragged Paiya towards a nearby mango orchard as his family members began crying for help.

“Our staff reached the spot soon but by that time, the victim had been killed. We could recover only body parts of the victim, suggesting the lions had eaten the victim,” Rajdeepsinh Jhala, deputy conservator of forests told Times Now.

The body has been taken to the town of Khambha for a postmortem.

The lions came from the Gir Forest, a wildlife sanctuary.

“After attempts to bait the two big cats failed, we tranquilized the male lion early on Sunday morning and rescued him. We have got the location of the lioness also and efforts are on to cage her,” Jhala told Times Now.