Saturday, 23 July 2022 – A man has died and another suffered injuries after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath a swimming pool in Israel, sucking them in.

The tragic ordeal unfolded during a party at a home in the village of Karmei Yosef, just outside Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, July 21, the Times of Israel reported.

Horrifying video has emerged of the moment the massive sinkhole opened up and sucked the deceased in.

Footage shot by a partygoer showed the gaping hole suddenly appearing in the middle of the in-ground pool – and the water quickly receding as screams rang out.

The water and a number of inflatable toys vanished into the hole within seconds as several people scrambled to safety, the video showed.

“The water level suddenly started receding and a hole opened up, creating a vortex that swept two people inside,” a witness told Times of Israel.

The body of 32-year-old Klil Kimhi was discovered hours later at the bottom of a 43-foot deep hole, officials told the outlet.

The other man, who wasn’t named, managed to climb out of the sinkhole and suffered minor injuries to his lower body, authorities said.

One man was caught on camera slipping and falling dangerously close to the hole as it opened up, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the injured partygoer described by authorities.

About 50 people were at the party, but only six people were in the pool when the disaster struck, according to authorities.

Authorities investigating the deadly ordeal are now looking into whether the owner of the property had obtained a permit before building the pool.

