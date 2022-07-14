Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 14 July 2022 – A Nairobi man is counting losses after a beautiful lady stole Ksh 50,000 from him.

According to the victim, he hosted the pretty slay queen identified as Miriam Mwangi in his house for ‘fun’ over the weekend after hooking up on an online dating site.

She reportedly stole Ksh 50,000 from him and disappeared.

He shared her photos on a popular Telegram Channel and warned men that she is hot and classy but very dangerous.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.