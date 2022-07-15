Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – A man has been charged after twice admitting to raping a 10-year-old girl and getting her pregnant.

Gershon Fuentes carried out the sexual attack on the young victim in Ohio, and she had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion because of a change in the abortion law by the Supreme Court.

Ohio, a Republican controlled state, banned abortion just hours after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade.

Fuentes was arrested on Tuesday, July 12 and has been charged with rape.

The girl’s mother reported what had happened on June 22 and she was referred to children’s services in Franklin County.

The girl went to Indianapolis on June 30 to have the abortion.

DNA samples are being taken from the foetus to confirm that Fuentes was the rapist.

Judge Cynthia Ebner said she was holding him on a $2 million bail to protect the girl and because he could try and flee the country.

US President Joe Biden spoke about the case before signing an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

He said: ‘A 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s child? Does anyone believe it’s Ohio’s majority view that that should not be able to be dealt with?’