Friday, July 15, 2022 – A murdered woman’s dad and brother have been arrested in California after they allegedly carried out a drive-by shooting where she and her boyfriend were killed.

Fresno Police Department (FPD) spokesperson revealed on Facebook on July 13 that they had arrested Gerardo Zurita, 40, and Leobardo Zurita, 19, in connection with the double murder.

Stacy Zurita, 21, and her boyfriend Raul Jose Roberto Nunez, 25, were shot dead at 3829 E. Iowa Avenueabout 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Police said Leobardo allegedly fired at the couple and that Gerardo drove the vehicle as they made their getaway.

The Facebook post reads: “Shortly after 11:30 P.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022, officers from the Southeast Policing District responded to 3829 E Iowa regarding two shooting victims. Officers arrived and located the two victims, 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul Jose Roberto Nunez.

“Both victims were transported to CRMC [Community Regional Medical Center] where they later died from their gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded and began their investigation.

“They learned that a fight had taken place between members of both the Zurita and Nunez families at the Iowa address.

“Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene but return a short time later. Shots were fired from an occupant inside the vehicle, striking both Raul and Stacy.”

Police later added: “Through their investigation, detectives determined that 40-year-old Gerardo Zurita drove the suspect vehicle and 19-year-old Leobardo Zurita fired the shots.

“Gerardo was identified as the father of both Stacy Zurita (suspected victim) and Leobardo Zurita (murder suspect).”

The FPD spokesperson said both suspects were spotted at an address in Fresno County on Tuesday, July 12, and that both were taken into custody. Both suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail for two counts of murder.

According to NBC affiliate KSEE, Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said the shooting happened following a fight between the Zurita and Nunez families.

He added that Leobardo claimed to have only intended to shoot Nunez and not his own sister.

The investigation is ongoing.