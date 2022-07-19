Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has today received a huge boost after Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria joined the Azimio coalition.

Addressing the media, Mwangi, who is also the Usawa Kwa Wote party leader, said he has listened to the ground and decided to join the Raila Odinga-led party.

Wa Iria said after comparing the manifesto of Azimio and that of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, he has decided to join the Raila team because he is confident it will form the next government in August.

He also said Raila Odinga’s move to name Martha Karua as his running mate has boosted his chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home in August.

“I want to join the winning team since Raila and Martha Karua are forming the next government.

“The two have a long history of fighting for Kenyans,” Mwangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST