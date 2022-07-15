Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has defended the government in the land tussle between the Kenyatta University Council and President Uhuru Kenyatta which has seen Prof Paul Wainaina hounded from office.

Speaking in Nairobi, Prof Magoha was categorical that all public land in the country, including that of public institutions such as schools, belongs to the government.

According to the CS, he would have resigned if he was in Wainaina’s shoes.

“The government owns everything and if by the wisdom of the government which is headed by the President pronounces itself in a manner that you feel repugnant to you as a person, the most honorable thing is to walk away.”

“All land belongs to the government and when they decide to use it for another purpose there is a manner in which it is taken. I respect my colleagues but we are different. I am too proud and if I do not agree with you, I will just walk out,” he stated.

Further, the CS explained that he decided to support the government because he was working under Uhuru’s administration and believed in his policies.

However, he absolved himself from any blame regarding the sacking of his colleague.

‘If I agree with someone, I will agree with them till death. For example, I will serve the President faithfully until he leaves office.”

“Everything I do is for the general public starting with being obedient to my employer and serving the children, I am appointed to do my job by the President whom I take directives from,” he stated.

Prof Wainaina was hounded out of office for refusing to heed Uhuru’s order to cede land to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

