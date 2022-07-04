Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Singer Madonna has revealed how she paved the way for women in the entertainment industry.

She shared an old short clip of herself giving a sensual performance and disclosed that police threatened to arrest her three times as she travelled round the world performing.

She added that the Vatican also cancelled all her shows in Rome.

“See how I paved the road for you bitches?” She added.