Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Lupita Nyong’o filmed herself eating ants at an event.

The actress had a flute of champagne in one hand and a fruit on the other with multiple ants on it.

She tried the ants then gave her verdict.

“It was really good,” she said as she took another bite.

Watch the video below.