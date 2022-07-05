Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – A Luo man is the talk of social media after he was given proper character development by his girlfriend named Phoebe.

The distressed man was captured on a viral video weeping in the streets after his girlfriend dumped him, two months before graduating.

He claimed that he spent Ksh 620,000 to educate her and when she was done with her education, she dumped him like garbage.

He ranted and wailed as members of the public tried to console him.

“Yaani Pheobe amekula pesa yangu. Yaani KSh 620,000. Kutoka 2019, 2020, 2021 na 2022, amekula pesa yangu,” he weeped.

