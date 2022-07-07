Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Romelu Lukaku has aimed a subtle dig at Chelsea by referencing rap lyrics about ‘cutting ties if the energy ain’t right’ in a cryptic post on Instagram after leaving the club.

Lukaku, 29, left the Blues to rejoin Inter Milan on loan last week following a disastrous season, where he scored just eight Premier League goals all season.

The Belgian striker fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel after seeing his form dropped in the second half of the campaign. He later did a bombshell interview with Sky Italia in which he hit out at his head coach and expressed his desire to return to Inter.

After securing his switch to Italy, the Chelsea’s club-record signing has taken a thinly veiled swipe at his employers on Instagram.

Alongside a black and white photo of the player checking his phone, Lukaku referenced lyrics from ‘Scorpio’, a 2021 hit by American rapper Moneybagg Yo, which appear to describe his acrimonious Stamford Bridge exit.

The caption reads: ‘I’ma probably show you I’m solid first and if the energy ain’t right. ‘I’ma show you how easy it is to cut ties, no more tries. Gone…’

While comments on the post have been limited, Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to react furiously to Lukaku’s parting shot at the club on Twitter.