Friday, July 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of many things but not humiliating his own people to this extent.

This is after he was accused of forcing his blogger Dennis Itumbi and all other UDA bloggers to pledge their loyalty to him.

Twitter users have noticed an identical post by all popular UDA bloggers where they pledged to guard and protect Ruto’s votes in all polling stations come August.

“I will guard DP Ruto’s votes in my polling station…I will donate lunch and support UDA agents in three polling stations… I will give out my Hilux double cabin to be used for transportation that day,” the post read.

This comes even as there are claims of highhandedness and mistreatment of Ruto’s allies by the DP’s right-hand man, Mr. Farouk Kibet.

It is not clear if Kibet is the one that has forced bloggers to swear their allegiance to Ruto or the DP himself did it.

