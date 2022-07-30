Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – A middle-aged lady identified as Ann Gathumbi has lost her life at the hands of her jilted boyfriend.

According to reports, Ann’s lover committed the heinous act after she dumped him for another man.

Although details of her murder remain scanty at the moment, close friends have taken to social media to mourn her.

A friend shared a photo of her with her killer boyfriend during better times and wondered why he couldn’t let her just move on.

“Killing is not an option, I wish you could have let Anna move on and look for peace. She is a mother, daughter and sister to many. You will never know peace forever, ” the post reads.

Another friend said that she is shocked by her death since they just talked recently.

Anna was a very jovial lady as seen in the photos below.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.