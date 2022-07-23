Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 July 2022 – A new study has revealed the most hated premier league clubs by fans.

With an estimated 640 million homes worldwide tuning in to support their clubs, the English Premier League is the most watched sports league in the world but that also comes with a lot of rivalries and hate between fans and their clubs.

According to a report by OnlineGambling, 2,000 football fans were surveyed and it revealed that football fans rated Arsenal and Liverpool supporters as the most annoying, deluded, hated and least intelligent. Both teams received the most votes and ranked top three for all four categories.

The Reds and Gunners each received almost 20% of the votes while Manchester United came third.

1. Liverpool 19.9%

2. Arsenal 19.6%

3. Manchester United 15.4%

4. Chelsea 9.5%

5. Manchester City 8.0%

6. Tottenham Hotspur 5.1%

7. Leeds United 3.8%

8. Aston Villa 3.7%

9. Brighton and Hove Albion 2.4%

10. West Ham United 2.4%

11. Newcastle United 1.9%

12. Crystal Palace 1.4%

13. Brentford 1.3%

14. Burnley 1.3%

15. Everton 1.2%

16. Leicester City 0.8%

17. Watford 0.8%

18. Southampton 0.6%

19. Norwich City 0.4%

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.4%

When asked which Premier League team has the most deluded fans, Arsenal came out top.

1. Arsenal 22.5%

2. Liverpool 13.0%

3. Tottenham Hotspur 11.0%

4. Manchester United 8.8%

5. Chelsea 7.5%

6. Manchester City 5.8%

7. Aston Villa 4.5%

8. Leeds United 4.2%

9. Newcastle United 3.7%

10. West Ham United 2.7%

11. Everton 2.6%

12. Brighton and Hove Albion 2.3%

13. Burnley 2.2%

14. Brentford 2.1%

15. Leicester City 1.8%

16. Crystal Palace 1.7%

17. Watford 1.0%

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.0%

19. Southampton 0.7%

20. Norwich City 0.7%

When asked which Premier League team has the least intelligent fans, Arsenal also came out top.

Since the Gunners last won a championship, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all won five titles each.

Arsenal’s lack of recent success is one of the reason their supporters earned

the title of least intelligent fans according to the survey.

1. Arsenal 14.2%

2. Liverpool 13.9%

3. Manchester United 8.9%

4. Chelsea 8.8%

5. Aston Villa 7.0%

6. Leeds United 5.5%

7. Manchester City 5.3%

8. Tottenham Hotspur 4.9%

9. Burnley 4.5%

10. West Ham United 4.2%

11. Newcastle United 3.6%

12. Crystal Palace 3.1%

13. Everton 2.9%

14. Brentford 2.7%

15. Brighton & Hove Albion 2.5%

16. Watford 1.9%

17. Norwich City 1.7%

18. Leicester City 1.6%

19.Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.5%

20. Southampton 1.2%

For the most disliked Premier League team , Liverpool came out top. The more successful the club is, the more likely rival fans will resent them. Success can be determined by league titles, or by the ability of a club to make money and spend money in a way most other teams can’t.

1. Liverpool 18.0%

2. Manchester United 14.2%

3. Arsenal 12.4%

4. Manchester City 10.3%

5. Chelsea 9.1%

6. Tottenham Hotspur 7.5%

7. Aston Villa 3.6%

8. Crystal Palac 3.3%

9. Leeds United 3.2%

10. Brighton & Hove Albion 2.7%

11. But let 2.5%

12. West Ham United 2.2%

13. Everton 2.2%

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.1%

15. Brentford 1.8%

16. Watford 1.3%

17. Leicester City 1.1%

18. Norwich City 1.1%

19. Newcastle United 1.0%

20. Southampton 0.4%