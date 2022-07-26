Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga, has already confirmed that he will not participate in the Presidential Debate slated today at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Raila said on Sunday that he will not be sharing a stage with Deputy President William Ruto as per the statement issued by his spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua.

This afternoon, according to reliable reports, Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah, who is the Roots Party presidential candidate, has also confirmed that he will not be attending the debate.

Through his spokesman, Jaymo Ule Msee, Wajackoyah confirmed that he will engage in other serious engagements to better the lives of Kenyans.

“We will not be subjecting the incoming President, Wajackoyah, to the joke of an already predetermined debate,” Jaymo stated.

The decision by Wajakoyah to skip the debate means only Deputy President William Ruto and Agano Party leader, David Mwaure will attend the debate this evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.